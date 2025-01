Shamsud-Din Jabbar -- the suspect in the New Orleans vehicle-ramming attack that killed at least 10 people on Wednesday -- is believed to be a US army veteran, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"What I can tell you is that the person was an army veteran, we believe he was honorably discharged but we are working through this process to figure out all this information," said FBI special agent Alethea Duncan at a press conference.