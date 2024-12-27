Jordan, UAE condemn burning of Gaza hospital by Israeli army

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned on Friday an Israeli raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army raided the hospital, burning large sections and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli raid "a heinous war crime" that is added to Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza and "a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian law."

It held Israel accountable for the safety of the hospital's patients and medical staff, and urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its attacks on civilians in Gaza and end "the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel's aggression."

The UAE Foreign Ministry also denounced the burning of the hospital's sections by the Israeli forces.

A ministry statement reiterated the Gulf country's "categorical rejection of this heinous act that violates international humanitarian law, and the systematic and deplorable destruction of the remaining health system in the Strip."

It called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and reiterated "the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law."

According to a source at the hospital, the Israeli army threatened the hospital's director, Hossam Abu Safiya, with arrest if the medical facility was not fully evacuated.

The source also confirmed that several patients died in the ICU after the Israeli army cut off their oxygen supply.

Israel has launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, reducing the enclave to rubble.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









