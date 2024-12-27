US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris extended Kwanzaa greetings Thursday, marking the start of the weeklong celebration.

"This week, millions will gather with their families to light the seven candles of the Mishumaa Saba and commit themselves to the Seven Principles-from unity and self-determination to faith. Jill and I hope that your Kwanzaa is blessed with peace and light this season," Biden wrote on X.

Harris also shared a message on social media, recalling her own experiences with the holiday.

"When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time of reflection with family and friends. Let us carry the wisdom of the seven principles with us as we work to build a brighter future. Happy Kwanzaa," she said.

Kwanzaa, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, was created in 1966 by Maulana "Ron" Karenga, founder of the Black nationalist group US Organization.

Initially presented as an alternative to Christmas, Kwanzaa was designed to help Black people celebrate their culture and history, rather than adopt the customs of the broader society.

-CONTROVERSIAL ORIGINS OF KWANZAA

Karenga's views, however, remain controversial. He once referred to Jesus as "psychotic" and advocated for Black people to reject Christianity while calling for a cultural revolution to precede a violent uprising.

Karenga, convicted of felony assault, torture and false imprisonment of women in 1971, served four years in prison for the brutal torture of two women. His conviction was linked to allegations of whipping, beating and searing them to extract confessions.

Despite its controversial origins, Kwanzaa's seven principles -- unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith -- are celebrated by millions each year.

The holiday, which grew in popularity during the Afrocentric movement of the 1980s and 1990s, has faced criticism, particularly from conservative voices.

Tony Snow, in a 1999 column for The Washington Times, described Kwanzaa as "the ultimate chump holiday," criticizing its focus on principles he deemed ineffective and out of step with American progress.

As Kwanzaa continues to be celebrated, its complex history and associations remain part of the ongoing discussion surrounding its place in American culture.



