US to continue surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to bolster Ukraine militarily against Russia after its overnight aerial attacks.

"I have directed the Department of Defense to continue its surge of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in its defense against Russian forces," Biden said in a statement.

His remarks came after Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of launching "inhumane" Christmas Day airstrikes across the country, injuring at least six people.

Biden said in the early hours of Christmas that Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure.

"The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people's access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid," he added.

The president stressed that the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety and the US and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine "until it triumphs over Russia's aggression."