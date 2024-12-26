Trump nominates Kevin Marino Cabrera as ambassador to Panama

US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera as ambassador to Panama.

"I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams," Trump said Wednesday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump described Cabrera as "a fierce fighter for America First principles."

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin - He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!" he added.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to reassert US control over the Panama Canal "due to its critical role to America's Economy and National Security."

On Saturday, he accused Panama of charging "exorbitant prices" to American ships and demanded the Central American country to reduce the fees or return the canal to US control.

He said the canal was "not given for Panama to charge the United States, its navy or corporations doing business within our country exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our navy and commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way."

"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US. This complete 'rip-off' of our country will immediately stop."

Trump also alleged that China is involved in the canal's management.

However, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino dismissed the threat from Trump, saying the canal belongs to Panama.