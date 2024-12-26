Trump alleges Chinese military presence at Panama Canal

US President-elect Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that "wonderful soldiers of China" are operating the Panama Canal "lovingly but illegally."

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Christmas Day, Trump alleged that the Chinese presence is aimed at ensuring that the US invests billions of dollars in repairs without reaping any benefits.

"The United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money and gets nothing in return," he said.

Trump also addressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him "Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada" and suggesting that Canada could achieve significant tax cuts and "would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World" if it joined the US as its 51st state.

Turning to domestic politics, he criticized "radical left lunatics" for allegedly obstructing the US court system and targeting political opponents, including himself.

"Their only chance of political survival is to get pardons from (incumbent President) Joe Biden," he added.