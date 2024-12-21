Dozens dead in Brazil bus and truck collision

A packed bus collided with a truck and burst into flames early on Saturday in Brazil, killing more than 30 people, the fire department said.

After completing the removal of victims from a major highway near the town of Teofilo Otoni in Minas Gerais, the state's fire department estimated the number of fatalities between 32 and 35, including at least one child.

The exact death toll remains uncertain due to the condition of the bodies, which were burned beyond recognition.

Confirmation will likely depend on forensic work by the Civil Police, the department said in a statement.

A forensic investigation will also be required to determine the accident's cause, as differing accounts were gathered from witness testimonies, it added.

Initially, firefighters reported the bus, carrying 45 passengers, had a tire blowout, causing the driver to lose control before colliding with an oncoming truck on the BR-116 federal highway, a major route connecting Brazil's densely populated southeast to the poorer northeast.

However, witnesses also reported that a granite block the truck was transporting came loose, fell on the road and caused the collision with the bus, said the fire department.

"Only the forensic investigation will confirm the true version," it added.

The bus departed from Sao Paulo and was headed to the state of Bahia.

Firefighters said they rescued 13 passengers from the wrecked bus. Three occupants of a car that also collided and was trapped under the truck survived the accident.







