U.S. says Gaza cease-fire talks 'productive' but 'very small' differences remain

Two Palestinian children are seen in front of a destroyed building as a result of an Israeli forces' attack on a house belonging to the Al-Qarinawi family on the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on December 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

The U.S. on Monday described recent talks over a potential cease-fire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas as "productive," while cautioning that "very small number of differences" still stand in the way of an agreement.

"The negotiations have been productive in recent days," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing. "We have continued to try to work with the other mediators to narrow the differences."

Despite the progress, Miller noted the challenges of reaching a deal. "It's hard to stand here and say we're optimistic about it, because we're very much realistic about how difficult it has been to reach a deal," he said.

Miller emphasized that there are a "very small number of differences" that remain between the parties and expressed confidence that those difference can be bridged. However, he stressed that the final decision rests with both Palestinian group Hamas and Israel. "It remains incumbent on Hamas and Israel agreeing to those final terms and getting it over the line," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged regional leaders to help mediate the talks. Miller also highlighted recent discussions with Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to Miller, Blinken-who visited Türkiye last week, and then attended a Syrian conference in Jordan-told Erdoğan and Fidan that "any influence they have with Hamas, now is the time to use it."

"I can tell you that the foreign minister came back 24 hours later when he saw the Secretary (Blinken) in Aqaba (Jordan) and said that they had been pushing for a deal," he continued.

Egypt and Qatar have also been actively working for an agreement, Miller said.

The negotiations come amid international calls for a resolution to the hostage crisis, which has been a key sticking point in ongoing efforts to ease tensions in the region.

"We are not leaving anything. We are pushing as hard as we know how to do at this point, and we believe we can get to a deal, " Miller said.

"I can't in good conscience stand here and tell you that (a deal is) going to happen, but it should happen," he added.

There has been talk of a possible deal for months, but with no deal emerging. Many political observers, including in Israel, blame the lack of a deal on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of avoiding any deal in order to protect his own political interests.