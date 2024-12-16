US lawmakers alarmed by mysterious drone sightings across East Coast

US lawmakers and officials are demanding urgent action as mysterious drone sightings across the East Coast spark concerns over public safety, privacy, and national security.

Reports of drones near sensitive locations, including military sites and President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey, have prompted bipartisan calls for investigation and regulatory reform.





- FEDERAL DISORGANIZATION

Federal agencies appear divided over the issue, with Florida Congressman Mike Waltz criticizing the lack of coordination during an appearance on CBS television on Sunday.

"We need to know who's behind it," said Waltz, who is expected to be Trump's national security adviser.

"Right now, law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Defense Department are kind of pointing at each other. It's highlighting gaps in our capabilities."

The drones, spotted in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond, have raised alarms among residents and officials alike.

Reports include sightings near sensitive areas such as military installations and Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.





- CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY AND REGULATION

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar echoed Waltz's concerns during the same program, calling for "more transparency" and updated drone regulations.

"Do we really want all these drones? While these may be safe, who knows what happens in the future?" she said. "Flying over homes, beaches, and family picnics? This is not going to be a good future if we don't act now."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he is advancing legislation to provide local authorities with better drone detection resources and urged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to deploy detection technology to New York and New Jersey.

"The laws on where and when and who can fly drones are rather limited. This legislation will help," Schumer said during a briefing.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed Sunday that her state will receive a federal drone detection system but pressed for Congress to pass laws enabling states to take direct action.

"I am grateful for the support, but we need more," Hochul said.

Adding a personal angle, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie revealed Sunday on ABC that he and his wife had spotted drones flying near their home early Saturday morning.

"They're there," he stated. "And I can't tell you the number of people in New Jersey who've expressed their concerns to me this week."





- FBI INVESTIGATION AND ARRESTS IN BOSTON

While the FBI leads the investigation and has received thousands of tips, confusion persists over the origins of the drones.

New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew suggested last week an "Iranian mothership" may be involved, a claim dismissed by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

Two arrests were made in Boston on Saturday after individuals were caught operating a drone dangerously close to Logan Airport, police said.

The incidents underscore an urgent need for federal and local authorities to address both the regulatory and technological gaps surrounding drone usage, as public anxiety mounts.





