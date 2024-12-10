Trump names ICE veteran to lead deportations

Former President Donald Trump named Caleb Vitello as the new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday night, signaling a strong push to begin mass deportation efforts immediately upon taking office.

ICE welcomed the appointment, citing Vitello's extensive experience and Trump's focus on addressing illegal immigration. The agency noted that over 400,000 immigrants with criminal convictions are currently on the non-detained docket, meaning they have pending immigration proceedings but are not in detention.

Working in tandem with Tom Homan, dubbed the "Border Czar," Vitello is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Trump's aggressive deportation policies. By appointing Vitello as acting director, Trump bypasses the need for Senate confirmation, enabling swift action on immigration enforcement, according to NBC News.

"A member of the Senior Executive Service, with over 23 years of service to ICE, Caleb currently serves as Assistant Director of the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, where he oversees agency-wide training, equipment, and policy to ensure officer and public safety," Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social late Thursday.

Vitello's leadership will place him at the helm of ICE's operations, overseeing 20,000 agents across 400 offices. These agents are responsible for locating, detaining, and deporting immigrants using detention facilities, staging areas along the southern US border, and ICE-chartered flights.

"Caleb's exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and commitment to ICE's mission make him an excellent choice to implement my efforts to enhance the safety and security of American communities who have been victimized by illegal alien crime," Trump wrote in his statement.