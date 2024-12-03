Biden’s pardoning of son, Hunter, sparks backlash from Democratic lawmakers

Outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter, who was convicted of tax evasion and gun-related offenses, has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado expressed his disapproval on X. "President Biden's decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans' faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all," he wrote.

Arizona congressman Greg Stanton said he respects the president but disagrees with the move.

"I think he got this one wrong. This wasn't a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers," said Stanton.

Greg Landsman from Ohio also criticized the decision as a blow to public trust in government.

"As a father, I get it. But as someone who wants people to believe in public service again, it's a setback," said the congressman.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch said the move was "unwise,"

"President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter is, as the action of a loving father, understandable—but as the action of our nation's Chief Executive, unwise," Welch wrote X.

And Jamaal Bowman used the move to urge Biden to extend clemency to others, particularly death row inmates

"Pardon the 40 people who are on death row right now to get them off of death row, number one," the congressman from New York told CNN.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of federal gun charges stemming from his possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs in 2018. In September of that year, he pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.

Nearly one month before the end of his term, the elder Biden formally pardoned his son on Sunday, despite previous promises not to use his executive powers.

The presidential pardon covers convictions and represents a significant reversal for the president who has repeatedly pledged he will not do so.