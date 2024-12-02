9 killed in shooting at snack bar in Mexico

Nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a snack bar in northern Mexico, local media reported on Sunday.

The shooting took place in the town of Apaseo del Grande in Guanajuato state.

Nine people were killed at the scene and five others were injured in the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants first fired at the people inside the snack bar, and then opened fire randomly on the customers nearby.

A large number of police were deployed to the area where the attack took place, and a massive operation was launched to capture the fleeing assailants.



















