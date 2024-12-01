BAERBOCK SLAMS CHINAS SUPPORT FOR RUSSIA AHEAD OF BEIJING TRIP

News Americas Baerbock slams China's support for Russia ahead of Beijing trip

Baerbock slams China's support for Russia ahead of Beijing trip

"Instead of shouldering responsibility for peace and security in the world as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is going against our core European interests by providing economic and military aid to Russia,"’ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday before her departure for a brief visit to the People's Republic of China.

DPA AMERICAS Published December 01,2024 Subscribe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has criticized China's support for Russia's war against Ukraine ahead of a visit to Beijing.



"Instead of shouldering responsibility for peace and security in the world as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is going against our core European interests by providing economic and military aid to Russia,"' Baerbock said on Sunday before her departure for a brief visit to the People's Republic of China.



Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine poses an immediate threat to peace, the top German diplomat asserted.



"The fact that we cannot simply ignore this in our relations with China is something I will also be discussing in Beijing," she added.



Baerbock is meeting with her Chinese colleague Wang Yi on Monday.



One of the main topics of her planned talks in Beijing is likely to be allegations that China is supporting Moscow's fight against Ukraine by supplying drones or drone parts.



The Green Party politician recently warned Beijing that there would be consequences. Monday's talk will be the third in-depth meeting between the two politicians this year.





The EU is currently in the process of preparing a 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which will in part target companies based in China that are involved in the manufacture of drones for Russia's war against Ukraine.



Beijing regularly calls for de-escalation in view of Russia's war of aggression and, according to its own statements, plans a political solution to the conflict.



However, Beijing is considered to be Moscow's most important source of support and has not condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine.









