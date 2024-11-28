Trump says Mexican president has agreed to stop migration into US through Mexico

US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that Mexico will stop the flow of migrants after speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo following his tariff threats earlier this week.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He described the conversation with Sheinbaum as "productive."

"We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs," said Trump.

In a subsequent post, the president-elect said: "Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. thıs will go a long way toward stopping the illegal invasion of the USA. Thank you!!!"

On Monday, Trump vowed to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China via executive orders he plans to sign on his first day in office in retaliation for what he says is their involvement in the flow deadly fentanyl and migrants into the United States.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," he said in one of a series of posts on Truth Social.

The Mexican president confirmed that she had a conversation with Trump, saying she explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address migration while respecting human rights.

"Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they reach the border. We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples," she wrote on X.



