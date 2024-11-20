U.S. condemns sentencing of 45 activists by Hong Kong

The U.S. condemned Tuesday the sentencing of 45 activists in Hong Kong under the National Security Law (NSL) and announced new visa restrictions on officials involved in the law's implementation.

"The United States strongly condemns the sentences announced today in Hong Kong's National Security Law (NSL) trial of pro-democracy advocates, known as the NSL 47," said spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

"The 45 defendants sentenced today were aggressively prosecuted, and many now face life-altering imprisonment simply for their peaceful participation in political activities which are protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong," he said.

"In response, the Department of State is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on multiple Hong Kong officials responsible for implementation of the NSL, pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act," he added.

He said the U.S. would continue to monitor the implementation of the NSL and promote accountability for human rights in the China and Hong Kong.

The State Department also urged Hong Kong authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the 45 individuals and similarly detained political prisoners.

"These harsh sentences erode confidence in Hong Kong's judicial system and harm the city's international reputation," said Miller.

"We continue to urge the (China) PRC government and Hong Kong authorities to uphold Hong Kong's judicial independence, cease the use of vague national security laws to silence those peacefully expressing their political views, and restore the openness that was so crucial to Hong Kong's vitality and success," he added.