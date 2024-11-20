U.S. announces $275 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday in its latest effort to expedite remaining military assistance ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The package will include ammunition for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), artillery shells, Javelin surface-to-air missiles and small arms and ammunition among other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements," it said.

Two administration officials told Politico on Nov. 6 that the U.S. is working to distribute a remaining $6 billion in security aid to Ukraine before Trump takes office, anticipating that the flow of weapons will cease when he assumes office.

The announcement came amid reports that the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to target deep within Russia.

Administration officials have not confirmed nor denied the reports.

The development follows reports of North Korea sending troops to support Moscow's war effort. A senior U.S. official said the move also is to deter further North Korean involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Tuesday that it intercepted six US-supplied ATACMS missiles above the Bryansk region. If confirmed, it would mark Ukraine's first use of the long-range missiles since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not confirm or deny Kyiv's involvement in the missile launches.