G20 leaders back cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon, welcome ‘constructive initiatives’ to end Ukraine war

The G20 leaders have backed a "comprehensive" cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon as well as welcomed all "constructive" initiatives to end the war and achieve "durable" peace in Ukraine.

Expressing "deep concern" about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave, the G20 leaders, in a joint declaration after their meeting in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, extended their "united" support to a cease-fire in Gaza as well as in Lebanon that would enable citizens to return safely to their homes.

Brazil is hosting a two-day annual summit of G20 leaders since Monday.

"We emphasize the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale," the declaration said.

The statement assumes significance as the Israeli genocide in Gaza entered its second year last month and Tel Aviv has expanded its war to Lebanon.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 43,900 people and injured nearly 104,000 others. Tel Aviv also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Highlighting the human suffering and negative impacts of the war, the G20 leaders affirmed the Palestinian right to self-determination.

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions," the declaration said.

As the Russia-Ukraine war surpassed 1,000 days since February 2022, the G20 leaders highlighted the human suffering and "negative added impacts" of the war on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth.

However, the leaders welcomed all "relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace, upholding all the purposes and principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighborly relations among nations."



- CLIMATE CHANGE

While recommitting to advancing a world free of nuclear weapons, the G20 leaders recognized that the climate change crises affect the world, "disproportionally burdening the poorest and those already in vulnerable situations."

"The G20 is well suited to address those challenges through much needed international cooperation and political drive," said the declaration.

- CALL FOR ENLARGING UN SECURITY COUNCIL

The G20 leaders also called for an enlarged UN Security Council that improves the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups.

The declaration particularly highlighted the need for representation from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

"We pledge to reform the Security Council through a transformative reform that aligns it with the realities and demands of the 21st century, makes it more representative, inclusive, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, and more transparent," it added.











