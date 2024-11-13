Trump appoints Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he selected Mike Waltz, a lawmaker for the U.S. state of Florida, as his National Security Adviser.

"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor," Trump said in a statement.

Trump started to choose a Cabinet and select high-ranking officials after last week's presidential election victory.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!" he said.

Waltz, 50, is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress. He previously served in the White House and at the Pentagon.

He served 27 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

Waltz is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.