Trump names Stephen Miller as White House deputy chief of staff

Stephen Miller, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump, speaks during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, U.S., October 27, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller, his longtime adviser and known advocate of hard-liner immigration policies, as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy in his new administration.

Vice President-elect JD Vance congratulated Miller on social media platform X, calling the choice "another fantastic pick by the president".

Miller is anticipated to assume a broader role in the president-elect's upcoming term, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the plans.

On Thursday, Trump announced that his campaign manager Susie Wiles will serve as his White House chief of staff.

The chief of staff pick was the first administration post Trump has announced since he claimed victory in the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday morning.