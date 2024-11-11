REPUBLICANS CLOSE IN ON MAJORITY IN CONGRESS, POISE TO SET WASHINGTONS NEXT AGENDA

Republicans close in on majority in Congress, poise to set Washington's next agenda

After securing the Senate and the presidency in the Nov. 5 elections, Republicans are closing in on a majority in the Congress, needing just five more seats to achieve the 218-seat threshold required for control.

Currently, Republicans have won 213 seats, Democrats have 203, and races for 19 seats still uncalled as of Sunday night, according to The Associated Press. In these remaining races, the GOP leads in 10, giving Republicans a strong edge.

A significant victory came on Sunday as Colorado Democrat Rep. Yadira Caraveo conceded to Republican Gabe Evans, marking the GOP's fourth flipped seat.

"When we take control again and we have unified government... we're going to have the most aggressive first 100 days agenda that Congress has ever seen," House Speaker Mike Johnson told National Public Radio before the election, who has been instrumental in mobilizing funds and campaigning for swing districts nationwide.

The political landscape is especially tense as Republicans aim to deliver on promises to address issues such as border security, energy independence, and economic growth, as Johnson outlined in a recent post on X.

However, Johnson's leadership may face internal challenges as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's botched attempt to depose him in May has generated talk of another challenge in the horizon.

Meanwhile, Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, while publicly optimistic about the party's chances, has indicated to donors that a Democratic majority is increasingly unlikely, as reported by Axios.

On Thursday, he suggested there was a "clear pathway" for Democrats but acknowledged a more likely outcome of 214 seats—just short of a majority.

With crucial races yet to be decided in states like California, Arizona, and Alaska, the coming days will solidify whether the GOP secures its coveted "trifecta" in Washington, reshaping the next session of Congress.



