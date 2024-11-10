U.S. unlikely to halt arms sales to Israel due to AIPAC lobbying: Expert

It is nearly impossible for Democrats and Republicans to halt arms sales to Israel because of the American Israel Political Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) strong lobbying, according to an expert.

Max Blumenthal, editor-in-chief of The Grayzone news website, told Anadolu that one of the first offers U.S. lawmakers encounter when they begin serving is a free trip to Israel, organized by AIPAC.

He noted that politicians with limited knowledge of the Palestinian issue and those who view Israel as a holy land receive significant financial backing for their campaigns.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the politicians, and the network supporting them is likened to a major mafia boss, he added.

The politicians, with limited understanding of the other side, enthusiastically support Netanyahu, said Blumenthal, adding that AIPAC operates in Washington with little opposition because of entrenched prejudices against Arabs and Muslims.

Blumenthal said funds from the arms industry are directly channeled to members of the US Congress, with the Pentagon regularly briefing them to sway views, and the media is controlled in various ways.

He added that if the US were to impose an arms embargo on Israel, a cease-fire would inevitably follow; however, Washington is unable to control Israel.

It is nearly impossible for an independent presidential candidate to emerge in the Democratic Party free from Israel's influence, he said.

Many leaders, beyond AIPAC's reach, would face assassination threats, similar to those experienced by Middle Eastern leaders, if they refuse to meet Israel's demands or challenge its authority.

- U.S. VIOLATES ITS LAWS BY SUPPLYING WEAPONS TO ISRAEL

Blumenthal said by supplying billions of dollars in arms to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, the US has enabled Israel to violate international humanitarian law and US law.

He argued that the US has become complicit in war crimes in the Gaza Strip and could be considered among the responsible parties for the genocide.

Blumenthal noted that despite a letter from US defense chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting daily entry of at least 350 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Israel allowed 71 trucks to pass.

He emphasized that under US law, countries blocking humanitarian aid should face an arms supply cutoff, yet he doubted Washington would impose sanctions on Israel.

Noting a Washington Post report on Nov. 1, which cited evidence of civilian deaths in Gaza caused by US-made weapons, Blumenthal said the reports contain concrete proof.

For instance, remnants of US-made bombs were found in a shelter in Beit Lahiya, where nearly 100 people were killed, he added.

Blumenthal stated that defense reporters in Washington receive information from the Pentagon and warned that journalists could lose their jobs if they protest.

He emphasized that the US uses its power at the UN and the backing of other European countries it controls to shield Israel from accountability and to block efforts to halt the genocide.