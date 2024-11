Trump excludes Haley, Pompeo from new administration

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, will not join his new administration.

Haley previously served in Trump's first term and later ran against him in the Republican Party's nomination process for president.

Trump also said Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state and CIA director in his first term, would not return to his Cabinet.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," said Trump on his Truth Social media platform, before adding his appreciation for their service to the country.

Haley announced her support for Trump after she withdrew from the presidential race.

She served as UN envoy from 2017 to 2018.

Pompeo was the head of the CIA from 2017 to 2018 before he served as Secretary of State until 2021.