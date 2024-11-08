TRUMPS POTENTIAL PICKS FOR SECRETARY OF STATE: GRENELL, RUBIO, HAGERTY

Multiple news outlets are speculating about potential candidates for the position of Secretary of State in an upcoming Donald Trump administration, which will oversee U.S. foreign policy for the next four years.

Names being mentioned include Richard Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany, and Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty, among other contenders, according to reports from Axios and Politico.

Trump defeated his Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's presidential elections. He will be officially inaugurated on Jan. 20.

RICHARD GRENELL



Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany who also served as Acting Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first term, is seen as a top contender for the role.

A close advisor to Trump on foreign policy, Grenell is currently a senior adviser at the Protecting America Initiative, a nonprofit focused on countering China's influence.

Trump reportedly refers to him as "my envoy." His experience in Europe may be significant, as Trump has pledged to prioritize ending the war in Ukraine.

BILL HAGERTY



Hagerty, a former Bush administration official and Trump's ambassador to Japan before his election to the Senate in 2020, has become an influential voice on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, especially on China-related issues.

Axios and Politico report that Hagerty would likely enjoy strong support among Senate Republicans if nominated.

MARCO RUBIO



Senator Marco Rubio of Florida is also reportedly under consideration.

Known for his hardline stance on Cuba, Iran, and China, Rubio has previously worked with Democrats on measures to protect NATO from U.S. withdrawal, which could resonate with bipartisan interests in Congress, according to Politico.

In a CNN interview Wednesday morning, Rubio said he has not discussed a role with Trump's administration but is open to working with them in the Senate or elsewhere.

OTHER POTENTIAL CANDIDATES



According to Axios, Trump is also considering Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson, for a senior role within the department or as a possible ambassador.

Other potential candidates include Robert O'Brien, Trump's former national security adviser, and Representative Mike Waltz, a former Green Beret known for his stance on China and his support for NATO and Ukraine, Politico reported.