Michigan man arrested for threatening attack if Trump wins election: Report

U.S. authorities arrested a man Tuesday in the state of Michigan after he reportedly made a threat to carry out a violent attack if former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election, according to a report.

Isaac Sissel, 25, sent the threat to the FBI National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia, CNN reported, citing prosecutors.

"I shall carry out an attack against conservative christan filth in the event trump wins the election," read the threat. "I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there's not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack."

Sissel will make his first appearance in federal court later Tuesday, said CNN.

Million of Americans are heading to polls Tuesday to elect the 47th president of the U.S., with Trump going against his Democratic contender, Kamala Harris.