Man arrested for making threats at polling station in New York’s Fowler town

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published November 05,2024
A man was arrested on Tuesday morning after making violent threats at a polling station in the town of Fowler, New York.

"An investigation determined a male who is a convicted felon attempted to vote, and his status indicated he was not re-registered since being released from prison," noted a statement by the state police, adding that the man became angry and began to make "threatening remarks such as burning the place down and returning with a firearm."

The police launched a search for the man, who fled the scene but was shortly apprehended.

"He was transported to SP Gouverneur for further interviewing," the statement said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.