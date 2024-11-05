FBI warns of phony videos aimed to spread false information about election threats

Voters arrive to cast their ballots at the Dekalb County Avondale Estates City Hall voting precinct as the polls open on Election Day in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA, 05 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the public on Tuesday that false information is being circulated using the agency's name and insignia to promote misleading election-related narratives, specifically "vote remotely" due to a high terror threat.

Citing two specific instances where fabricated videos have circulated, the FBI said in a statement that the videos falsely attributed statements and activities to the bureau in an attempt to spread misleading information.

"The first is a fabricated news clip purporting to be a terrorist warning issued by the FBI. The fabricated news clip reports falsely that the FBI purportedly stated that Americans should 'vote remotely' due to a high terror threat at polling stations. This video is not authentic and does not accurately represent the current threat posture or polling location safety," the FBI stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, the statement noted that the FBI "is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote."

Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported no significant incidents affecting election infrastructure security.

Cait Conley, a senior adviser at CISA, told media that while there have been reports of "extreme weather and other temporary infrastructure disruptions" in some parts of the country, these events are "largely expected, routine, and planned-for."

However, severe flooding in Missouri has caused significant disruptions.

Various media reports stated that the flooding knocked out power in one Missouri polling site, and caused dozens of road closures in the state, making it difficult for voters to reach the site.

Meanwhile, Nadine Williams, Georgia's Fulton County registration and elections director, reported that five non-credible bomb threats were received, prompting a temporary evacuation of two locations for about 30 minutes.

"Thankfully these locations are now operational again and all polling sites are secure with an active security presence," Williams said at a news conference.