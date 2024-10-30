US presses Israel for answers in killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

The US said Wednesday is pressing Israel to provide a "thorough answer" and swiftly conclude an investigation into the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said US officials have engaged with Israeli authorities "in recent days" about the progress of the investigation.

"We understand that it is still ongoing, and we're continuing to press for a conclusion of that investigation that provides a thorough answer, and as soon as we have an answer from the government of Israel, you will certainly hear from us about what we think about it," Miller told Anadolu at a news conference.

Miller emphasized that although the US is awaiting the outcome of the investigation, it does not prevent Washington from taking action if deemed necessary.

"In no way does waiting for the outcome of this ongoing criminal investigation preclude any action by the US government if we think such action is appropriate, and that includes further reviews on behalf by the State Department in the use of weapons, it includes any other types of reviews by our government or by any other," he said when asked if the State Department can investigate whether Israel killed Eygi with US-supplied weapons.

He noted that other types of reviews by US agencies remain on the table, underscoring that "we are as impatient for answers about what happened as anyone."

"We take very seriously the death of an American citizen under circumstances in which she never should have been killed, and we were pressing to get an answer, but an answer that's thorough as soon as one is available," he said.

Eygi, 26, was killed by Israeli forces Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

A preliminary investigation by Israel found that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire that was targeting a "main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks" during the protest.

Video evidence and witness accounts, however, have contradicted Israel's version of events, with many saying she was directly hit by an Israeli sniper.

Eygi's family said she was killed in a targeted attack and is urging the US to launch an independent investigation into her killing.

Turkish authorities are also investigating Eygi's killing.