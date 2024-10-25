Musk donates $119 million to Trump campaign in October

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has so far donated about $119 million in total to support Republican Donald Trump's presidential election campaign.



By mid-October, the Tesla boss had transferred $43.6 million to the organization America PAC, which is primarily focused on winning hotly contested swing states such as Pennsylvania.



Between July and the end of September, Musk - who has also made appearances at numerous Trump rallies - had donated about $75 million.



Meanwhile, America PAC is continuing its controversial daily giveaway, handing $1 million per day to one registered voter at a time.



On Wednesday US media reported that the US Department of Justice had warned Musk the campaign could violate electoral law.



The campaign - set to run until election day on November 5 - is aimed at registered voters who sign a petition.



The petition is about "freedom of speech and the right to bear arms," and you can only sign if you are a registered voter in one of seven swing states.



According to US election law, it is illegal to pay citizens money to vote or register to vote.



Musk argues that the million-dollar gift is intended to attract more attention to the petition and is therefore legal.



Trump is running to be president against Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, in what polls show will be a tight race for the White House.



