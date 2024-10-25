FETO terror leader buried at Pennsylvania residence

The body of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) ringleader Fetullah Gulen was buried on the grounds of his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Gulen's burial took place in the presence of a limited number of senior members of the terror group and family members.

The body of Gulen, whose death was announced on Oct. 20, had been in the morgue of the Monroe campus of St. Luke's Hospital for four days.

Gulen had been living in the US state of Pennsylvania. Turkish leaders had long sought his extradition, but US judicial officials did not approve it.

He orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.









