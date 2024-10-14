Man with loaded firearm arrested at Trump rally, authorities say

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

A man with a loaded handgun, shotgun and a high-capacity magazine was arrested outside of the site where former President Donald Trump addressed supporters this weekend, police announced Sunday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's office identified the man who was arrested Saturday as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. Miller was subsequently arrested "without incident" and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Police said the incident did not impact Trump's safety or the safety of rallygoers.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to address reporters Sunday evening.