Man with loaded firearm arrested at Trump rally, authorities say

A man arrested at a security checkpoint near Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's California rally on Saturday faces gun charges after he was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said on Sunday.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published October 14,2024
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

A man with a loaded handgun, shotgun and a high-capacity magazine was arrested outside of the site where former President Donald Trump addressed supporters this weekend, police announced Sunday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's office identified the man who was arrested Saturday as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. Miller was subsequently arrested "without incident" and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Police said the incident did not impact Trump's safety or the safety of rallygoers.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco is expected to address reporters Sunday evening.