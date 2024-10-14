Harris urges Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza amid crisis

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday called on Israel to take more steps to ensure flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"The UN reports that no food has entered northern Gaza in nearly 2 weeks. Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need," Harris said on X.

Civilians need to be safeguarded and ensured access to essential resources like food, water, and medical supplies, Harris noted.

"International humanitarian law must be respected," she added.

Harris's statement followed the warning by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) that escalating violence in northern Gaza is having a "disastrous" impact on food security for thousands of Palestinian families.

"The main crossings into the north have been closed and no food aid has entered since Oct. 1," said WFP in a statement.

"Food distribution points, as well as kitchens and bakeries in North Gaza, have been forced to shut down due to airstrikes, military ground operations and evacuation orders," WFP noted.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.