Trump marks first anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

Former U.S. President Trump on Monday marked the first anniversary of Palestinian group Hamas' attack against Israel.

"We're here this evening in solemn remembrance of one of the darkest hours in all of human history," Trump told an event in Miami.

He said that the attack "should have rallied the entire world in support of the Jewish people and the Jewish homeland."

Instead, he claimed, the "ancient scourge of anti-Jewish hatred has returned even here in America … even in the Democrat Party."

"I say that the Republican Party has not been infected by this horrible disease, and hopefully it won't be. It won't be, as long as I'm in charge, I can tell you that," he added.

The Republican presidential nominee also reiterated that if he had been the president, the attack "would never have happened."

Earlier, Trump visited the grave site of an Orthodox Jewish rabbi in New York City.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.