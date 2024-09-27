Donald Trump begins selling watches on social media: Priced at $100,000

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced a new series of watches bearing his name as part of his 2024 presidential campaign. In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced the launch of "Trump Watches," noting that some models come with a price tag of $100,000.

Trump suggested that these watches would make an ideal Christmas gift for his supporters and shared a link for purchase. While most of the watches are priced at $499, a limited-edition Tourbillon series is available for $100,000. This series, offered in three different colors, is limited to only 147 pieces. However, Trump is not directly involved in the production or design of the watches.

According to the description on the website, the company selling the watches under Trump's name is a licensing firm called "TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC." Since the start of his 2024 campaign, Trump has earned millions of dollars by leveraging his name and image. Last year, he made $7.2 million through a licensing agreement with NFT INT, LLC, which included the sale of Trump digital NFT "trading cards."

In addition, Trump has launched several new products, including gold shoes, a Trump-themed Bible series, and two books, which are being sold through a publishing company established by his son, Donald Trump Jr. Recently, "Trump Coins," medals made of 99.9% pure silver, were also released to the market.

Trump continues to draw attention by combining his commercial ventures with his political platform in his campaign. Recently, a new cryptocurrency project, managed by his sons and real estate developer Steve Witkoff, was also launched.







