Blinken meets Bangladesh interim government head, affirms U.S. support

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Bangladeshi Chief Advisor and Head of the Interim Government Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor and head of Bangladesh's interim government, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

Blinken underscored U.S. support for the interim government as it works toward stabilizing the economy and emphasized the importance of implementing reforms to attract foreign direct investment, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"He also indicated U.S. support for free and fair elections, which will chart an inclusive, democratic, and equitable future for all Bangladeshis," said Miller.

The two men also discussed the need to strengthen Bangladesh's institutions to combat corruption, uphold media freedom and safeguard human rights, according to a State Department readout.

Bangladesh witnessed mass student-led uprisings in July and August, resulting in the end of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule after she fled the country on Aug. 5 amid a surge of protesters in Dhaka and around her residence.

Bangladesh's only Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, assumed leadership of the transitional government following Hasina's departure.

