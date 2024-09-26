White House believes reform, adaptation by UN 'appropriate': Spokesperson

The White House said challenges are changing and it believes reform by the UN is "appropriate."

"We do believe that reform and adaptation by the United Nations is appropriate. The kinds of challenges that we're all facing are changing, and they're changing so rapidly," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in response to a question by Anadolu on the effectiveness of the global body.

Kirby cited artificial intelligence in remarks Tuesday to reporters in New York.

"A few years ago, we weren't really talking about that. So, it's important that the UN keep up with the kinds of global transnational challenges that we're facing," he said. "And there's a speed that needs to go along with that so that the UN can help the entire international community address these challenges."

Asked about attacks by Israel in the Gaza Strip and their effect on U.S. vetos on resolutions about the war in the Palestinian enclave, Kirby said: "Those resolutions that we veto-they didn't even condemn Hamas."

"There was nothing in there that-about what Hamas did on the 7th of October. And I think it's really important for all of us to remember how this started. There was a cease-fire in place on the 6th of October. One man chose to violate that and start this war. And we've got to keep coming back to that," he said.

Kirby indicated that the U.S. has been "candid" on concerns about the way Israel has prosecuted some actions in Gaza.

"No doubt about it. There have been too many innocent lives-and I'm talking about Palestinian lives in Gaza-taken or affected in dangerous, terrible ways by this conflict. And we have been very, very clear with the Israelis about our concerns, privately and publicly, about the way in which some of these operations are being conducted," he said. "And we'll continue to do that going forward, no question about it."

"But I think it's important to remember how this all started and what some of those resolutions said and did not say. And my goodness, you've got to stand on principle. And President Biden does that. And from the very beginning, we've made it clear that Hamas is responsible for this war. And if you're going to put a resolution up at the UN, it's got to at least start with putting the blame where it belongs, and it belongs on Mr. (Yahya) Sinwar," Kirby added, referring to the Hamas political bureau chief.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,500 victims, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.























