Trump to hold rally in state of Pennsylvania where he survived assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for an Oct. 5 rally, where he survived an assassination attempt in July, his campaign said Wednesday.

"President Trump's return to Butler will mark his first visit to the site of the attack since he was struck by an assassin's bullet on July 13th—but was saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence," it said in a statement.

"During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day. President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver," it said. "He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack."

The shooting at a political rally wounded Trump when a bullet grazed his right ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed when Secret Service agents returned fire.

The Secret Service thwarted a second assassination attempt earlier this month on Trump, who was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida. Agents spotted and fired shots at Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who was poking a rifle out of the bushes outside the Trump's golf course.

"After not one, but two attempts on his life in the past nine weeks, President Trump is more determined than ever to see his mission through to the end," according to his campaign statement. "In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy—and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy."