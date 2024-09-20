US Supreme Court declines to restore Green Party to Nevada ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Friday to restore the Green Party to the Nevada ballot, cementing a bid by Democrats to keep the party and its presidential candidate Jill Stein from competing in this battleground state in the Nov. 5 election.

The justices refused to halt a Nevada Supreme Court ruling that had barred the Green Party because it used the wrong form when collecting signatures from voters to qualify for a place on the ballot. The Green Party had argued the ruling by Nevada's top court violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment guarantees of equal protection and due process.









