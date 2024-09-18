Venezuelan authorities arrest 4th US citizen in alleged plot to kill President Maduro

Venezuela has arrested a fourth US citizen linked to an alleged plot to kill President Nicolas Maduro, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed Tuesday.

The American was photographing strategic installations, according to Cabello.

"We had been following him. He was captured here in (the capital) Caracas, taking photos of electrical installations, oil installations, military units," he said.

The detainee joins three other US citizens, two Spaniards and a Czech national who were arrested in Venezuela in recent weeks and accused by the country's authorities of being behind a plot to assassinate President Maduro and other high-ranking officials.

A spokesperson for the US State Department told Anadolu that it is aware of reports of the possible arrest of another US citizen.

"We are aware of unconfirmed reports of an additional arrest in Venezuela. Our ability to provide assistance to US citizens in Venezuela is severely constrained. We are working diligently for additional information," the spokesperson said.

The State Department denied allegations about US involvement in plans to overthrow Maduro.

"Any claims of US involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false. The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela," it said.

The Spanish government has also denied being involved in the alleged plot and has requested information about the detained Spaniards.

On Tuesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares asked his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, to report where the Spanish detainees are and explain the charges against them, "as required by the Vienna Convention."









