Polls indicate Kamala Harris won presidential debate

Early polls have found that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris performed better than her Republican challenger Donald Trump during their closely-watched presidential debate on Tuesday.

SoCal Strategies/On Point Politics/Red Eagle Politics found that Vice President Harris led former President Trump with 53% to 34%.

A separate poll conducted by YouGov suggested that Harris outperformed Trump with a margin of 54% to 31%.

The Washington Post also surveyed a group of undecided, swing-state voters in real time about their reactions to the debate.

According to their report, the voters generally felt that Harris performed better, irrespective of their intended vote in November.

The Post's research found that 23 participants believed Harris was better in the debate, while only two felt that Trump had the upper hand.

Among the 12 voters who indicated they would "probably" support her before the debate, five changed their stance to "definitely" voting for her, while the remaining voters still leaned toward her.