George Helmy sworn in as replacement for Menendez in U.S. Senate

George Helmy, the former chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, was sworn in to the U.S. Senate on Monday to temporarily replace former Sen. Bob Menendez, who stepped down following his conviction on corruption charges.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be sworn in as New Jersey's junior senator. My career as a staffer has been about serving the people of NJ and getting the job done for those relying on us.

"I commit to serving NJ with determination and to ensure our work benefits the people we serve," Helmy said on X.

Last month, Gov. Murphy appointed Helmy to fill the seat of Menendez, who was convicted on charges including bribery and acting as a foreign agent.

Helmy's term will expire on Jan. 3. Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat.

Menendez announced in July that he would resign effective Aug. 20 after a federal jury in New York found him guilty on 16 counts tied to allegations of receiving bribes from foreign nations and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had urged Menendez to step down shortly after the verdict was announced.

I just want to say a word of congratulations to our new senator. He's going to be a great addition, and it's another ceiling being broken," Schumer said on the Senate floor after Helmy took the oath of office.

Prosecutors had alleged that Menendez, 70, accepted bribes from a trio of New Jersey businessmen that included gold bars, mortgage payments, a luxury car and more than $480,000 in cash. The payments were made in exchange for Menendez carrying out favors that included shielding individuals from prosecution and illicitly using his office to benefit the Egyptian and Qatari governments.