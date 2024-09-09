Belgium demands investigation into killing of Turkish-American activist by Israel in West Bank

Belgium on Monday expressed "deep regret" over Israel's killing of Turkish-American citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank, and called for a prompt, transparent, and independent investigation into the killing.

In response to Anadolu's question over the killing of Eygi in the West Bank last Friday, a spokesperson for the Belgian Foreign Ministry said that the country condemns the escalation of violence in the West Bank and calls for an immediate cessation of military operations in the West Bank.

"Israel is bound by its obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson called for an investigation into the casualties of all civilians. "This act (killing of Eygi) and any act allegedly perpetrated illegally against civilians must be the subject of a prompt, transparent and independent investigation and perpetrators must be held accountable, regardless of their nationality or the group they belong to."

Expressing that Belgium supports the independent work of international justice, the spokesperson said: "Belgium recognizes the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and supports a two-state solution."

Eygi was shot by Israeli forces on Friday while participating in a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita.

An autopsy report confirmed that she was killed by an Israeli sniper's bullet to the head, Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas said Saturday.

Eygi, 26, had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights. Her death has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from both local and international communities.

The violence against West Bank protests takes place amid Israel's continued devastating military offensive in the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last October that claimed 1,200 lives and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

Nearly 41,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, leaving vast tracts of Gaza in ruins and most of the population homeless and in desperate need of aid.