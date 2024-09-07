Former Vice President Dick Cheney says will vote for Kamala Harris

Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican who served as vice president under ex-President George W. Bush, said Friday he plans to vote for the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in November's presidential election.

"In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again," Cheney said in a statement.

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he added.

Following the statement, Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said: "The vice-president is proud to have the support of Vice-President Cheney, and deeply respects his courage to put country over party."

Polls suggest Harris and Trump are neck and neck in the race for the White House.



