White House 'deeply disturbed' by killing of Turkish-American activist in West Bank

The White House said Friday that it is "deeply disturbed" by the fatal shooting of Turkish-American peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, in the occupied West Bank, and has formally requested Israel to investigate her death.

"We are deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, today in the West Bank and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement to Anadolu.

"We have reached out to the Government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident," he added.

Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

Fouad Nafaa, the director of the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, told Anadolu Eygi arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She succumbed to her injuries despite attempts by medical teams to revive her, according to Nafaa.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire on a group of Palestinians participating in a demonstration condemning the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih in Beita, which lies south of the city of Nablus.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa confirmed that the victim was an American citizen and a volunteer with the Fazaa campaign, an initiative aimed at supporting and protecting Palestinian farmers from ongoing violations by illegal Israeli settlers and the military.

Residents of Beita hold weekly protests after Friday prayers to oppose the illegal Israeli settlement of Avitar, which sits on the peak of Mount Sbeih. The community demands the removal of the settlement, which they view as a violation of their land rights.

Eygi was born in the Turkish city of Antalya in 1998.