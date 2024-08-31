BRAZILS TOP COURT ORDERS NATIONWIDE SUSPENSION OF X

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the suspension of the social media platform X across the country on Friday.

The decision follows accusations that X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has repeatedly disregarded Brazilian court orders and regulations.

"(Following) repeated, conscious, and willful non-compliance with court orders and non-compliance with the daily fines imposed, in addition to the attempt to not submit to the Brazilian legal system and judiciary, to establish an environment of total impunity and 'lawless land' in Brazilian social networks, including during the 2024 municipal elections," Justice Moraes stated in a press release.

The court emphasized that the platform has been a conduit for hateful and racist speech and has interfered with the country's democratic processes.

On August 28, Moraes gave Musk 24 hours to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, warning that failure to do so would result in the suspension of X in the country.

The Brazilian government had previously subpoenaed Musk for refusing to remove posts and profiles disseminating disinformation and hateful content on X. In response to mounting complaints and fines from the Brazilian judiciary, Musk closed X's offices in the country last week.

The Brazilian government has banned several accounts, including those of allies and sympathizers of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of allegedly plotting a coup against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The courts determined that these profiles violated the law by spreading false information and undermining democratic institutions. X has been fined over $3 million for its refusal to block these accounts.

The Supreme Court has notified the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to disconnect the social network nationwide within 24 hours. Companies like Apple and Google have been given five days to remove the X app from their online stores.

Musk has taken to X to criticize Moraes, calling him an "evil dictator cosplaying as a judge." He has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the latest fines and inquiries from Brazil's Judiciary.









