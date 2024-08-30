Pentagon to provide support to U.S. Secret Service during 2024 election campaigns

The Pentagon announced Thursday that it will provide increased support to the Secret Service at various locations across the U.S. during the 2024 presidential election campaigns.

"The Department of Defense will provide protective support, and that will continue through the election on Nov. 5, 2024, with anticipated continued support to the president elect and vice president elect through the inauguration of Jan. 20, 2025," Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The decision was taken following a request from the Department of Homeland Security for additional military support capabilities to major presidential and vice-presidential candidates, according to the Pentagon.

It came after the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.