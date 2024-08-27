At least 1 dead in 2 separate plane crashes in Nebraska, U.S.

Two small aircraft crashed in separate incidents in the U.S. state of Nebraska, leaving one person confirmed dead, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to two separate small plane crashes on Monday morning in northeastern Knox and Wayne counties.

At 9.30 a.m. (1530GMT), emergency responders, including Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Knox County Sheriff's deputies, arrived at one of the crash sites four miles southwest of the city of Crofton.

The crash involved a Rans S-19 single-engine aircraft. The pilot, who was the sole occupant in the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are working to notify the pilot's family.

The second incident occurred shortly thereafter near Wayne city. This incident involved a Piper PA-28-140, which is also a single-engine plane. Details on casualties have yet to be released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both deployed experts to investigate the incidents.