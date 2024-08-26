Canada imposes 100% tariff on imports of Chinese EVs, 25% on aluminum, steel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Federal ministers cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo)

Canada will slap 100% tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, and will impose further duties on steel and aluminum, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the U.S. urged Canada to enact the tariffs already put in place by President Joe Biden's government in May.

"Shortly we will be introducing…a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum," Trudeau said at a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The prime minister said the tariffs are necessary because the Chinese government is subsidizing EVs and steel and aluminum manufacturing, and flooding the global market with the products, undercutting Canada as well as the U.S.

"Actors like China have chosen to give themselves unfair advantage in the global market," according to Trudeau.

The tariff on EVs and some hybrid cars, trucks and buses will come into effect on Oct. 1 while the steel and aluminum surtax will be applied on Oct. 15.

The vehicle tariff will protect the booming EV auto-making market in Canada and save Canadian jobs, Trudeau said.

The prime minister and his senior Cabinet ministers began a retreat Monday in Halifax where many issues will be tackled, including affordable housing and immigration.