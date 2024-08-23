VENEZUELAS MADURO HAILS AS HISTORIC SUPREME COURT RULING CONFIRMS HIS 3RD-TERM VICTORY

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday called the Supreme Court's (TSJ) confirmation of his July 28 election victory a "historic" decision.

Speaking at the unveiling of a Hugo Chávez statue in La Guaira, Maduro praised the TSJ's ruling, emphasizing respect for the rule of law, sovereignty, and justice.

He noted: "We will continue to progress in peace and uphold the constitution. The TSJ resolves electoral disputes, and the Venezuelan constitution applies to all."

Maduro also condemned attacks on Chávez's statue by "fascists" and accused his opponents of sabotaging power plants, leaving police injured during violence.















