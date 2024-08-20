MEXICAN PRESIDENT DEMANDS END TO USAIDS FINANCING OF OPPOSITION GROUPS

Mexico's president on Monday urged the U.S. to halt all money transfers to the political opposition in his country, calling such actions interventionist.

Sharing a letter during his morning briefing that he sent to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for wiring millions of dollars to a non-profit corruption and human rights watchdog that has documented alleged corruption during his administration.

"I am writing to inform you that, for some time now, I have been publicly denouncing those who, from the government of the United States, have maintained a clear interventionist attitude by financing part of the activities carried out by the self-proclaimed organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, whose main purpose has been to attack our government," said the letter.

USAID wired around $5.9 million to the non-profit in 2018-2023, according to Lopez Obrador, who has repeatedly questioned the agency's role in funding groups he has deemed antagonizing to his government including Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI).

The journalistic organization was founded by Claudio Xavier Gonzalez, a businessman and opponent of the Lopez Obrador administration.

MCCI has collaborated in major investigations that have uncovered cases of graft in the country over the years, such as the Odebretch case of 2014, when investigations revealed that a Brazilian multinational had bribed Mexican Senators to pass energy reform legislation.

With the arrival of Lopez Obrador to the government in 2018, MCCI continued its investigative work now under the rule of the new president.

One of its major discoveries was the diversion of more than $640,000 during Lopez Obrador's administration through Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), the body in charge of promoting food programs in the country. The alleged embezzlement involves different officials of Lopez Obrador's government and is the largest act of corruption recorded during his administration.

While speaking fondly of Biden, Lopez Obrador urged action against money transfers by USAID.

"Hopefully, you can do something to stop this grievance that undermines our constitutional principle of non-intervention and the self-determination of people. Forgive me for dealing with you directly on this issue. Believe me that I esteem you and would not want to bother you at all, but as you will understand, issues linked to the freedom and independence of people go beyond personal feelings," wrote Lopez Obrador.