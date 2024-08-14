Venezuelan opposition leader warns of mass exodus if Maduro stays in power

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado warned Tuesday of a serious "wave of migration" if President Nicolas Maduro remains in power following his disputed reelection that would affect neighboring Colombia.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Caracas, Machado warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro that if Maduro "chooses to stay by force, the only thing we will see is a wave of migration like never before: three, four, five million Venezuelans in a very short span of time."

She said they expect a "firm and clear" stance from Colombia and that the situation in Venezuela goes beyond ideological differences.

Machado also said that Maduro should negotiate his departure from office with her political group.

"The best option is to get him to accept a negotiated transition. It would be a good sign if he at least keeps the channels of communication open with Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The coming weeks will be critical. We will wait and see what happens," she added.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced on July 29 that Maduro had secured a third term in office with 51.2% of the vote -- a result rejected by the opposition, which maintains the election results are fraudulent.

Machado urged citizens to take part in mass protests on Aug. 17 to challenge the results.













